Fox Host Wants Pro-Choice Activists Prosecuted For 'Hate Crimes'

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy encouraged Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to prosecute pro-choice protesters for "hate crimes."

During a Sunday segment on Fox News, Campos-Duffy reported that protesters were demonstrating outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices after a leak draft ruling indicated that the high court plans to strike down federal abortion rights for women.

She noted that activists also plan to protest at Catholic churches on Sunday.

"What will happen if they protest churches, enter churches and, God forbid, if they desecrate the Eucharist?" the Fox News host wondered.

"This violates one of the most fundamental rights we recognize in this country," Miyares replied, "your ability to worship God according to the dictates of your conscience."

"We are looking at all options on the table," he added. "Hopefully, we're going to have a blessed Mother's Day and people are going to be able to your place of worship, celebrate with their loved ones, celebrate this amazing day in recognition of motherhood and not have it interfered by protesters who decide to bring politics inside the church."

"That is so good to hear," Campos-Duffy said. "What about hate crimes because they are very much specifically targeting Catholics?"

"You know, we're going to have to wait and see," Miyares demurred. "The good news here is we have a new governor here in Virginia."

Campos-Duffy then reported that 20 states with Republican attorneys general have drafted a letter to oppose a Department of Homeland Security effort to police disinformation.

"The only thing disheartening about this is there's only GOP states, Republican-led states, that are joining this letter and potentially this lawsuit," the Fox News host opined. "We hope Democrats actually start to see the value of free speech."

