Brianna Keilar: Hogan, We Can't Even Go To Canada!

Trump's campaign spokesman was trying to sugarcoat the inept handling of the coronavirus pandemic by the Trump administration when the CNN host abruptly cut off his bizarre Happy Talk with a cold dose of reality called facts.

Brianna Keilar: Wait, Hogan, we can't even go to Canada! Canada won't even let us in. I mean, look at this coronavirus number...When you look at this Q-poll when asked who they say is best able to handle a coronavirus response. Hogan Gidley: I get it. I'm not sure why anyone would want to go to Canada when we live in the greatest country on the face of the planet.... that's Donald Trump's mentality on it... Keilar: ...well if you want to get away from the coronavirus you might.

And as for Gidley's claim about greatest country on earth, well...at least for quality of life, according to USNews:

Source

The United States came in at #15.