Hogan Gidley's Big Lie: We Are Now Respected, We Are Now Feared, We Are Now Beloved

Sweet jesus, I don't know what they're passing around in the West Wing, but it's some serious stuff for people to be this out of touch with reality.

Or they've just taken a page about of Goebbel's book (yes, I went there) on "The Big Lie":

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

Hogan Gidley, former Sr. Comms for Mike Huckabee and now Deputy WH Spokesperson for Donald Trump, reassured the echo chamber on Sunday's Fox & Friends that the world LOVES us, now that Donald Trump is in office.

This president understood the lay of the land on the international stage. People said when he came into office that our allies would flee the United States, flee from their partnerships, that our credibility would be lost around the world. We're now respected, we're now feared, we're now beloved because of this president.

Is that so?

Trump's First Year: Everyone Hates Us Now (Gallup poll)

U.S. Image Suffers as Publics Around World Question Trump’s Leadership (Pew Poll)

Here is Germany's Der Spiegel's cover this week:

And one from Mexico:



And another from New Zealand:



This doesn't seem so beloved to me. But then again, I'm a proud member of the reality-based community.