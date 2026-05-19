Ex-Google CEO Booed At University Commencement Speech Over A.I. Comments

Read the room, jackass.
By John AmatoMay 19, 2026

If there's one thing that strikes at the heart of Generation Z, it's hearing how A.I. will change the world.

To them, it means AI will take away their job opportunities.

404 Media captured the video of the horrible reception VP of strategic alliances at the Tavistock Group, Gloria Caulfield, received while speaking to graduates in Central Florida.

Business Insider, "Boos rang out during the University of Arizona's graduation ceremony on Friday as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt spoke about a topic that is maybe a little sensitive for those about to enter the workforce: AI. While other speakers received cheers and applause, Schmidt's speech about the impact of modern technology on society struck a nerve."

Good.

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