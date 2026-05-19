Jim Cramer Glitches Out Over Trump Trading Intel Stock

Jim Cramer joins the rest of the country being speechless at Trump's immorality.
By John AmatoMay 19, 2026

While discussing Intel's growth, CNBC's Jim Cramer became tongue-tied and grunted some inaudible responses after his co-host brought up the fact that Trump was trading Intel stocks while in office.

In early 2025, the Trump administration reached a deal with Intel to acquire roughly 9.9% ownership in the company. It was not greeted enthusiastically by both political parties.

Cramer praised CEO Lip-Bu Tan for resurrecting its profits.

Then this happened when Cramer mentioned Trump.

CRAMER: And then the president, the US government got in. He could sell it....

QUINTANILLA: And according to the filings, the president's been trading some Intel in the quarter.

This caused Cramer's brain to malfunction and he responded with gibberish. Co-host James Faber jumped in, "Got nothing to say about that?

Cramer continued to grunt and mumble. The one word I understood was, "Yeah."

Carl Quintanilla began imitating him while as David Faber laughed at him.

"Alright, don’t worry, we’re not having technical difficulties here everybody, but we’ve got to go,” Faber said.

"Jim, I'll see you tonight, Mad Money," Quintanilla replied.

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