'We Have The Videos': Newsmax Host Smacks Down Jan 6. Denier

Newsmax host Sarah Williamson contradicted conservative activist David Sumrall for denying that supporters of Donald Trump violently rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

During a Sunday panel discussion, Sumrall predicted that Trump would follow through with a promise to pardon Jan. 6 defendants en masse on the first day of his presidency.

Sumrall argued that the Jan. 6 riot was a "setup" and not "the intention of the people that were there."

"I think what they're going to find is the assault was either by a water bottle or a flagpole," he insisted, "and I do think that Trump is going to do this. I don't think he's going to leave any of the heroes from January 6 behind."

"There's a difference between police brutality or self-defense or defense of others," Sumrall added, "for citizens that were killed at the hand of the police."

Williamson quickly corrected the Jan. 6 activist.

"David, I just want to clarify, though, there was violence on January 6," the Newsmax host explained. "Like, we have the videos. So, you can say, like, that — it was, you know, there's no denying it when you see the videos that — I just want to make sure that that was clear."