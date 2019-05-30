Fox News Reports: William Barr 'Emphatically' Lied To Congress

Robert Mueller's eight-minute statement to the press proved that Trump's newly minted and handpicked attorney general William Barr lied under oath to Congress.

On Wednesday's Fox News Shepard Smith program, reporter Catherine Herridge highlighted the disparity between what Robert Mueller said about why he chose not to indict Trump on obstruction of justice, and what William Barr said under oath to Congress.

Herridge set up a side by side clip of both men this way.

She said, "We heard from the Special Counsel, a lot about the OLC opinion, the Office of Legal Counsel housed here at the Justice Department. It acts like an internal lawyer for the government, specifically the Attorney General and others in the Justice Department." What Mueller said today is that based on his opinion or the regulations. He would not indict a sitting president -- but this did not stop him from gathering evidence that could be used for further action."

Here's Robert Mueller clip:

"Under longstanding department policy, a president cannot be charged with a federal crime while he's in office: that is unconstitutional. Even if the charge is kept under seal and hidden from public view, that too is prohibited. The special counsel's office is part of the Department of Justice and by regulation, was bound by that department policy. Charging the president with a crime is therefore not an option we could consider," Mueller said.

Herridge continued, "But this appears to set up a conflict with what we heard from Attorney General William Barr who said Mueller came to him before the report was complete, and indicated that he would not be able to reach a decision on the obstruction question. According to the Attorney General, Robert Mueller was not citing this Office of Legal Counsel opinion, but there were issues surrounding the evidence."

Here's the attorney general clip:

"Special Counsel Mueller stated three times to us in that meeting in response to our questioning that he 'emphatically' was not saying that but for the OLC opinion he would have found obstruction. He said that in the future, the facts of the case against the president might be such that a special counsel would recommend abandoning the OLC opinion, but this is not such a case."

Herridge said, "This is the issue that really begs for clarification today."

It's obvious that Barr lied to Congress about the discussions he had with the special counsel before releasing his sycophantic four-page summary of the Mueller report.

And he lied "emphatically."

Mueller used the OLC opinion specifically to not charge Trump with obstruction and he said those words most likely in an effort to throw shade on Barr's hackneyed cover-up of what was in Mueller's report.

Barr did this to cover up for Trump.

And even Fox News had to admit as much.