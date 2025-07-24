FAIL: Tulsi Serves Up Weak Sauce On Hillary To Distract From Epstein

Sad!
By Conover KennardJuly 24, 2025

The Wall Street Journal confirmed that Donald J. Trump is in the Epstein Files, and his administration has known this since May. Team Trump, of course, is calling that 'fake news.'

So, the administration trotted out Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard during a White House briefing to smear Hillary Clinton, who hasn't been in office since 2013.

Gabbard cited Russian intelligence without a shred of evidence to claim that a “high-level Democratic National Committee email detailed evidence of Hillary’s, quote: ‘psycho emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness,' and that when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, she was allegedly on heavy tranquilizers daily.

Of course, we know that drugs were rampant in the White House during Trump's first term, with his physician, Ronny Jackson, now a Texas Congressman, nicknamed 'The Candyman' and 'Dr Feelgood,' so this isn't even a good try.

Next, Tulsi will go full QAnon and claim that Hillary runs a Satanic child sex trafficking ring while feasting on baby blood in the basement of a pizzeria that doesn't have a basement.

The reality is that we might have to come to terms with the idea that the current president could be a pedophile, but sure, let's talk about Hillary's alleged "tranquilizer usage."

Pedo-gate is getting so bad that CPAC said that Attorney General Pam Bondi can’t make it to the discussion about Human Trafficking because of a “torn cornea.” This, amid the Epstein cover-up scandal. I'm sure Bondi will say, "Obama tore my cornea tomorrow!" We are living in a soap opera scripted by gaslighting psychopaths.

The Senate Intel Committee unanimously concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. If there had been some Obama conspiracy, we would have found it.

This latest lie is another sad, dangerous example of Tulsi Gabbard trying to rewrite history and erode trust in the IC.

Senator Mark Warner (@markwarner.bsky.social) 2025-07-18T19:19:24.393Z

CPAC says AG Pam Bondi can’t make it to discussion about Human Trafficking (in the midst of the Epstein cover-up) because of a “torn cornea”

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-07-23T19:34:50.504Z

Tulsi Gabbard is using a White House press briefing to accuse Hillary Clinton of using tranquilizers. Dystopian stuff.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-23T18:09:03.035Z

