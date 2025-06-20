Wisconsin GOP's Entry For Fascists Of The Day

The Wisconsin state legislature is supposed to be working on the state biennium budget, but they are still feeling pissy about being outsmarted by Governor Tony Evers last time, so they are wasting everyone's time working on things that definitely don't have to do with a budget. Things like quashing people's Right of Free Speech:

In an 18-14 vote along party lines, the Senate passed a bill that would increase the penalty for inciting acts of violence while participating in a riot. The bill, if signed, would increase the penalty for urging, promoting, organizing, encouraging or instigating others to commit a riot, or to intentionally commit an act of violence while participating in a riot. It also prohibits any government officials with authority over a law enforcement agency or officers from limiting or restricting the authority of the agency to have its officers arrest or detain individuals involved in a riot or vandalism. Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, argued that the bill would have a "chilling effect," adding that the bill's language could lead to people not involved with a riot being arrested. "Dissent is patriotic," Larson said on the Senate floor, adding that the ability to protest peacefully is now more important than ever after President Donald Trump used "the military against peaceful protest."

To put it into real terms, they could take a peaceful protest, like the recent No King events, arbitrarily call it a protest, and arrest as many people as they want. Likewise, if one person committed an act of vandalism, everyone who organized it, attended it, or even shared word of it, could be charged. It's meant to intimidate the people without the expense and trouble of sending in the National Guard and Marines.

I don't see Evers signing such a stupid monstrosity, but it is galling that the senate Republicans are so depraved as to think this was a good idea to begin with.