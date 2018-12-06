WI Republicans Jam Through 82 Scott Walker Appointees In One Day

According to Huffington Post, GOPersin the Wisconsin state Senate rammed through 82 Scott Walker appointees, only a month after voters rejected him at the polls:

The GOP-controlled Legislature has been working with Walker to make sure that the incoming governor and attorney general, who are both Democrats, won’t have as much power as their Republican predecessors. They’ve passed a series of bills in a lame-duck session that amount to nothing less than a brazen partisan power grab, taking responsibilities away from the governor and attorney general and giving them to the heavily gerrymandered Wisconsin Legislature. Walker is expected to sign them in the coming days. On Tuesday, they also approved 82 Walker appointees to serve across the state government. That’s 82 confirmations in one day, just weeks before a new governor, of a different political party, is set to take office.

This is a tactic to put political appointees into permanent civil service positions -- where it's a lot harder to get rid of them. Walker knows all about it; when he took office from a Democrat in 2010, he warned the outgoing governor not to do the thing that he just did. Oops.

History Will Remember Scott Walker's Huge Hypocrisy—When Walker won Wisconsin's governorship in 2010 & the GOP won the legislature, he opposed a lame-duck Dem governor & legislature taking modest steps—Now Walker backs huge partisan steps by GOP lame ducks https://t.co/t9QRuqPi8E — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) December 6, 2018

What happened in Wisconsin was absolutely outrageous



I don't want to hear any BS about how "both sides do it"



This was straight up GOP coup against democracy. And similar efforts underway in MI, NC & OHhttps://t.co/cKjkWwefkO — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 5, 2018

The devil takes many forms, as does voter suppression. That’s why “sore losers” is the wrong label for Republicans disenfranchising millions in states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Carolina. This is all part of the plan.



My latest for @RSPolitics. https://t.co/vCwpZKpISt — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) December 5, 2018

MEMO to Wisconsin and Michigan:



When an outgoing state legislature enacts laws designed to strip an incoming governor or attorney general of executive powers, that violates the typical state constitution’s separation of powers guarantee. @maddow @Lawrence @AriMelber

— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 6, 2018

The extraordinary GOP power grab in Wisconsin underscores an important truth:



Dems must win back *much* more ground in the states. That's where the war over democracy itself will be fought.



2018 was good. 2020 must be better. My book is all about this: https://t.co/X8hl5slHX6 — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 6, 2018

Just as they did in North Carolina two years ago, Republicans are moving to strip power from the newly elected Democratic Governors in Michigan and Wisconsin after losing the election.



This is an outrageous insult to the voters and an affront to democracy. https://t.co/dXjQOvGrt6 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) December 5, 2018

Meanwhile, the NYTimes does what the Times always does: Misses the point. On purpose?