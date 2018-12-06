WI Republicans Jam Through 82 Scott Walker Appointees In One Day

According to Huffington Post, GOPersin the Wisconsin state Senate rammed through 82 Scott Walker appointees, only a month after voters rejected him at the polls:
The GOP-controlled Legislature has been working with Walker to make sure that the incoming governor and attorney general, who are both Democrats, won’t have as much power as their Republican predecessors.
They’ve passed a series of bills in a lame-duck session that amount to nothing less than a brazen partisan power grab, taking responsibilities away from the governor and attorney general and giving them to the heavily gerrymandered Wisconsin Legislature. Walker is expected to sign them in the coming days.
On Tuesday, they also approved 82 Walker appointees to serve across the state government. That’s 82 confirmations in one day, just weeks before a new governor, of a different political party, is set to take office.
This is a tactic to put political appointees into permanent civil service positions -- where it's a lot harder to get rid of them. Walker knows all about it; when he took office from a Democrat in 2010, he warned the outgoing governor not to do the thing that he just did. Oops.
Meanwhile, the NYTimes does what the Times always does: Misses the point. On purpose?
