Republican Attacks University For Being 'Woke,' But Not 'Diverse'

It's late spring in Wisconsin, which means the GOP lawmakers are trying to demolish the state with thousands and thousands of cuts in the state budget. Currently, the GOP has set their sights on the University of Wisconsin system. They are currently arguing that the school system should be cut by $87 million, just for the cruelty of it.

But Speaker Robin Vos takes the prize for weaselspeak when he gave this statement about the desired funding cuts:

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) was coy when asked about the cut, telling reporters they'd have to wait and see if Neubauer's amount was correct. Vos went on to say he's on board with a cut of that size to the UW System's budget. "It's not about cutting money. What it is about is getting some kind of reforms to the broken process we currently have," Vos said. "Look, this is not a new topic for Republicans. I think we look and say there is still too much political correctness on campus. We don't have enough respect for political diversity."

Yes,you read that correctly. Vos thinks that the university system is still too woke even though they cut their DEI programming. Yet at the same time, Vos is whining that the system isn't woke enough to fascists.

So, instead of having the best of the best, regardless of race, gender, orientation or disability status, he wants to force the schools to accept people who don't even want to learn? Make it make sense.