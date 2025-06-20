Hillary Clinton Is Still Living Rent-Free Trump's Brain

For a person who is supposed to be such a great man, Trump sure shows a lot of pettiness and insecurity.
Hillary Clinton Is Still Living Rent-Free Trump's Brain
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 20, 2025

Despite all of Trump's boasts and bravado, he is still a petty, insecure little boy. The Orange Felon is constantly showing that by lashing out at those he sees as threats to his skewed perception of reality.

One of the latest examples is how he removed the portrait of Hillary Clinton from where it hung on a wall portraying other first ladies:

The wall features paintings of first ladies in chronological succession, with Laura Bush and Barbara Bush, and between them would commonly be Clinton's painting. That has now been replaced with a meme of President Donald Trump turned into an unframed painting.

The paintings appear to be hanging outside the East Colonnade, the glass-enclosed hallway that connects the first lady's East Wing to the main White House residence.

In it's place, the man child hung a meme of himself:

screenshot_2025-06-19_010834

Naturally, the meme is also a violation of flag protocol, which is not at all surprising from this lot of reprobates.

But it must be hilarious to Hillary Clinton to know that she is still living rent-free in what's left of Trump's brain.

