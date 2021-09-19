Chris Wallace Loves Living 'In Donald Trump's Brain Rent-Free'

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday joked that he was living "rent-free" in the head of former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on Fox News with host Howard Kurtz, Wallace explained why he told Stephen Colbert that he refused to have Republicans on his show to promote the "big lie" that Trump defeated President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

"Trump still takes shots at you over the first presidential debate you moderated last year, saying, you didn't have control," Kurtz noted.

"For a landlord, I'm very grateful that I'm allowed to occupy so much space in Donald Trump's brain rent-free," Wallace replied. "I'm not talking about him, but yet, he still wants to talk about the Sept. 29, 2020 debate."

Wallace pointed out that Trump interrupted Biden "145 times in 90 minutes" during the debate.

"I think that's a world record," the Fox News host said. "I think Guinness should write him up for that."

