Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Chris Wallace Loves Living 'In Donald Trump's Brain Rent-Free'

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday joked that he was living "rent-free" in the head of former President Donald Trump.
By David

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday joked that he was living "rent-free" in the head of former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on Fox News with host Howard Kurtz, Wallace explained why he told Stephen Colbert that he refused to have Republicans on his show to promote the "big lie" that Trump defeated President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

"Trump still takes shots at you over the first presidential debate you moderated last year, saying, you didn't have control," Kurtz noted.

"For a landlord, I'm very grateful that I'm allowed to occupy so much space in Donald Trump's brain rent-free," Wallace replied. "I'm not talking about him, but yet, he still wants to talk about the Sept. 29, 2020 debate."

Wallace pointed out that Trump interrupted Biden "145 times in 90 minutes" during the debate.

"I think that's a world record," the Fox News host said. "I think Guinness should write him up for that."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team