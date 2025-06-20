Judge: Duffy Can't Tie Transit $ To Immigration Enforcement

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by a group of Democratic state attorneys general against the "Duffy directive."
By Susie MadrakJune 20, 2025

A federal judge yesterday blocked Yambo’s transportation secretary from forcing 20 Democratic-led states to cooperate with immigration enforcement in order to get the billions of dollars in transportation grants they were already allocated. Via the Guardian:

Chief US District Judge John McConnell in Providence, Rhode Island, granted the states’ request for an injunction barring the Department of Transportation’s policy, saying the states were likely to succeed on the merits of some or all of their claims.

[...] The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by a group of Democratic state attorneys general who argued the administration was seeking to unlawfully hold federal funds hostage to coerce them into adhering to Trump’s hardline immigration agenda.

The states argued the US transportation secretary, Sean Duffy, lacked the authority to impose immigration-enforcement conditions on funding that Congress appropriated to help states sustain roads, highways, bridges and other transportation projects.

A reality TV show didn't know the legal requirements for the restrictions? You don't say!

