Trump Tells Reporters 'We'll Do A Shutdown' Over Immigration Policy

During a press opportunity for Donald Trump to fear monger about MS-13, a small, nasty gang created in U.S. prisons, he took a moment to address fears of another government shutdown, something he is just fine with doing.

"If we don't change the [immigration] legislation, get rid of these loopholes where killers are allowed to come into our country and continue to kill, gang members -- we're just talking about MS-13," He groused. Translation: Trump is holding DREAMers and DACA kids hostage for his xenophobic, fascistic ideas about immigration enforcement.

"If we don't change it, let's do a shutdown, we'll do a shutdown," he spat. And it's worth it for our country. I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't get this stuff taken care of."

The ads, they just write themselves. Please everyone just clip seconds 24 to 26 and slap it in an ad, run it all over the country. Don't bother blaming the Dems anymore because hey, the President of the United States just called for a shutdown three separate times.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is busy spinning it, saying he didn't really mean a real shutdown or anything like that and tried desperately to put it on Democrats who are unwilling to throw immigrants over a wall or under a bus.

"We are not advocating for the shutdown," Press Sec. Sanders tells @CeciliaVega. "That's the fault of the Democrats not being willing to do their jobs."



The president had said he'd "love to see a shutdown" over immigration disagreements this afternoon. https://t.co/i2nuv3RgCN pic.twitter.com/VOJkei6ozI — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 6, 2018

Watch that video of Trump again, particularly the part where he uses the word "shutdown" three times in 2 seconds. The hatred just pours out of him. If words were colors, black smoke would be spewing out of his mouth. It's palpable.

This is what the current "president" thinks about brown people. They're killers, they're animals, they're unworthy of anything to him. If he actually gave a damn about immigration, he'd be looking into those violent Russian gangs and mobsters, right?