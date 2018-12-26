Howard Kurtz: Trump Will Do Border Deal When Media Hammers Him After Vacation

During a debate on Fox News' Outnumbered over the Trump shutdown of the federal government, media critic Howard Kurtz hit on the truth: Until the media comes back from vacation to pound the issue, there won't be a compromise.

Trump needs media scrutiny or else nothing gets done? That's the true leadership of a narcissistic oaf.

A panel member said, "Build the fence doesn't have the same ring as build the wall," as Trump reinterprets his wall monstrosity.

Co-host Julie Banderas wondered that if Trump puts back in DACA as part of the deal, maybe that will provide the movement needed for a deal.

"Not this time around, I don't believe," Howard Kurtz replied. "It's hard to figure out the president's endgame since he said he would take the heat a couple of weeks so the Dems are dug in, with Nancy taking the gavel next week."

He added, "What will happen is when the pain is really felt, there will be a papered -over compromise that will allow enough ambiguity that both sides can declare victory."

"There is not the usual #11 media freak out right now..."

The media only freaks out in response to Trump's chaotic and underhanded actions.

Also, since it's only a partial government shutdown, it can wait for awhile, apparently. 800,000 furloughed workers aren't enough to negotiate without full media scrutiny.

Banderas observed, "If the Republicans don't give what the Democrats want, the shutdown's going to be continued till January, then Democrats take over, then the Republicans have no chance of getting the border wall."

Kennedy agreed, too. "If this is a hill that the president will die on politically, he is in for a rough ride."

We hope it's really rough for him. Seriously tough. So tough he has to give up the wall and throws himself on the Oval Office floor kicking and screaming like the whiny-ass titty baby he is.

