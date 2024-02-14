Ukraine Sinks Another Russian Warship With 'Sea Babies'

Russia's Black Sea Fleet continues to get obliterated by Ukraine's Magura V5 sea drones.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 14, 2024

Russia seems to have no answer for Ukraine's Magura V5 sea drones (nicknamed "Sea Baby"), losing yet another $70 mil warship to drones that cost perhaps $250,000 each but can travel hundreds of kilometres in open water, virtually undetected.

Veni, vidi, vici.

Source: BBC

A big Russian amphibious ship, the Caesar Kunikov, has sunk off the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea, according to Ukraine's armed forces.

Powerful explosions were heard early on Wednesday, according to local social media, which suggested the landing ship was hit south of the town of Yalta.

Ukraine's intelligence directorate released video of what it said were Magura V5 sea drones striking the ship.

Ukraine has repeatedly hit Russia's Black Sea fleet in occupied Crimea.

Satellite images last year showed much of the fleet had left the peninsula for the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

And what did the Russians say about this attack? The usual.

There was no confirmation from Russia's navy that the Caesar Kunikov had been sunk in the Black Sea, merely that six Ukrainian drones had been destroyed. Video appearing to show the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack was uploaded only recently, BBC Verify confirmed.

"The Caesar Kunikov suffered critical holes in its port side and began to sink," Ukraine's main intelligence directorate said on the Telegram messaging site, adding that it had been destroyed off the Crimean coastal town of Alupka in Ukrainian territorial waters by a unit called Group 13.

As is their habit, Ukraine released video footage of the incident complete with a soundtrack.

