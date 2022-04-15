In Epic Maritime Victory, Ukraine Sinks Russian Warship

"You sank my battleship!" Vladimir Putin, probably.
By Aliza WorthingtonApril 15, 2022

In one of the more satisfying episodes of "F*ck Around And Find Out" - Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Edition, Ukraine sunk one of Russia's world-class battleships, the Moskva, off the coast of Odessa.

From the Washington Post:

The explosion occurred Wednesday, when the ship was roughly 75 miles from Odessa, a seaside hub in Ukraine’s south, a senior U.S. defense official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon. But American officials said it was not yet clear whether it was hit by a Ukrainian anti-ship missile, as the governor of Odessa claimed. Russia, meanwhile, attributed the blow to a fire that caused ammunition stocks onboard to detonate. The defense ministry said it was investigating the cause of the blaze, which forced the evacuation of at least some of the 500-person crew. Russian state media reported that the Moskva sank “in a storm” due to damage to its hull. It was also not clear whether the crew sustained fatalities in the incident.

How fitting is this, coupled with the release of the new Ukrainian stamp commemorating the most infinitely memorable moment in diplomatic wartime history: when a Ukrainian soldier told the very same Russian warship threatening to bomb his Snake Island fortress, "Russian warship, go f*ck yourself!"

Twitter rejoiced, and had its trademark fun with this powerful military and symbolic victory over Russia and Putin.

Discussion

