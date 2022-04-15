In Epic Maritime Victory, Ukraine Sinks Russian Warship

In one of the more satisfying episodes of "F*ck Around And Find Out" - Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Edition, Ukraine sunk one of Russia's world-class battleships, the Moskva, off the coast of Odessa.

From the Washington Post:

The explosion occurred Wednesday, when the ship was roughly 75 miles from Odessa, a seaside hub in Ukraine’s south, a senior U.S. defense official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon. But American officials said it was not yet clear whether it was hit by a Ukrainian anti-ship missile, as the governor of Odessa claimed. Russia, meanwhile, attributed the blow to a fire that caused ammunition stocks onboard to detonate. The defense ministry said it was investigating the cause of the blaze, which forced the evacuation of at least some of the 500-person crew. Russian state media reported that the Moskva sank “in a storm” due to damage to its hull. It was also not clear whether the crew sustained fatalities in the incident.

How fitting is this, coupled with the release of the new Ukrainian stamp commemorating the most infinitely memorable moment in diplomatic wartime history: when a Ukrainian soldier told the very same Russian warship threatening to bomb his Snake Island fortress, "Russian warship, go f*ck yourself!"

Twitter rejoiced, and had its trademark fun with this powerful military and symbolic victory over Russia and Putin.

Not sure if y’all aware of this — that iconic “Russian warship, go fuck yourself” was initially addressed to the Moskva cruiser pic.twitter.com/vCk75OwV7a — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 14, 2022

Just to put it into perspective. Moskva is the biggest warship lost by any fleet in the world in the last 40 years – since the UK sank Argentina's General Belgrano in 1982.



Also West Ham are through to the Europa League semi-finals, goodness me, what a night😄 pic.twitter.com/1qEgToafBf — Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) April 14, 2022

Last picture of the Moskva. pic.twitter.com/n0OwTtShUG — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 14, 2022

It’s starting to feel like Trump is in charge of the Russian Navy. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) April 14, 2022

When the Ukrainians say "Fuck you" to a Russian battleship, they mean it. pic.twitter.com/bjkIGRQGx1 — Chris capper Liebenthal (@Cog_Dis) April 14, 2022

Ukraine. Has. Sank. A. Russian. Black. Sea. Fleet. Flagship.

And it doesn’t even have a navy, if we’re being honest. pic.twitter.com/JDPdobiEG3 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 14, 2022

Fake news! Flagship Moskva didn’t sink in stormy waters, it was recommissioned submarine after successfully intercepting two Neptune missiles.



- Tucker Carlson, probably — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) April 14, 2022

Ukrainians have sunk the Russian warship Moskva. Here's why that's bad news for Joe Biden. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) April 14, 2022

The “Moskva” has sunk.



It floats no more.



It is resting on the bottom.



It has kicked the bucket… err, missile.



It sleeps with the fishes.



Naturally, the Ukrainian farmers are preparing to salvage it. pic.twitter.com/kmJ33EQKxN — Keysfins #Masked By Choice, We Care About Others! (@Keysfins) April 14, 2022

BREAKING: Crew of missile cruiser Moskva manage to put out the fire pic.twitter.com/YV86xOIOMa — Sputnik (@Sputnik_Not) April 14, 2022

Storms happen at sea. And the equinoctial gales can be the worst.



That's why it's important to plan your invasion/war criming for periods when there's more settled weather.https://t.co/C572EUYwz0 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 14, 2022