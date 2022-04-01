Giuliani Says Son's 'First Act' As Gov Will Be To Fire DA Alvin Bragg

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was an attorney for Donald Trump, said this week that his son's first act as governor would be to fire the district attorney who decided not to prosecute the former president.
While speaking to conservative broadcaster Steve Bannon, Giuliani revealed that his son, Andrew Giuliani, plans to fire New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg despite the decision not to prosecute Trump.

"You're telling me -- I want to make sure we're clear -- Andrew Giuliani as governor of New York, the first action he will take will be to dismiss -- and they have the power to dismiss the DA?" Bannon asked.

"And the mayor!" Giuliani confirmed. "I could have at any time been dismissed by the governor of New York."

"In the case of Bragg, he gets dismissed for not following his oath of office," he continued. "He doesn't have a right to set up whole categories of crime that he's not going to prosecute. He has the right to not prosecute a particular case for some reason. But he doesn't have a right to say, 'Oh, I'm not going to prosecute anybody who does a hold-up but doesn't shoot anybody.'"

Giuliani pointed out that Bragg promised to uphold the laws of the state of New York.

Two senior New York City prosecutors resigned earlier this month after Bragg decided not to pursue a case against Trump for allegedly falsifying business records.

Prosecutor Mark F. Pomerantz insisted in his resignation letter that Trump was “guilty of numerous felony violations” and called Bragg's actions “a grave failure of justice.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney Meg Reiss would likely take over if Bragg is fired. Reiss has a “deep expertise in white collar enforcement, including having led investigations of major financial institutions concerning violations of key areas of enforcement for Manhattan, including money laundering, antitrust and securities," according to the district attorney's office.

