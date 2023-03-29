Stable Genius: 'DROP THIS SICK WITCH HUNT, NOW!'

Former President Donald Trump unleashed an all-caps post on Truth Social, which, of course, doesn't make any sense. Regarding his case in New York surrounding his (alleged!) hush money payment to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, no one knows what evidence the grand jury has been privy to.

Some Republican boot-lickers want this case to go away, so it's rather telling that they don't know what evidence has been laid out for the grand jury. The one-term President is again lashing out at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, calling him "hateful" while praising the grand jury.

"I HAVE GAINED SUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY, & PERHAPS EVEN THE GRAND JURY SYSTEM AS A WHOLE," Lumpy wrote. "THE EVIDENCE IS SO OVERWHELMING IN MY FAVOR, & SO RIDICULOUSLY BAD FOR THE HIGHLY PARTISAN & HATEFUL DISTRICT ATTORNEY, THAT THE GRAND JURY IS SAYING, HOLD ON, WE ARE NOT A RUBBER STAMP, WHICH MOST GRAND JURIES ARE BRANDED AS BEING, WE ARE NOT GOING TO VOTE AGAINST A PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE OR AGAINST LARGE NUMBERS OF LEGAL SCHOLARS ALL SAYING THERE IS NO CASE HERE. DROP THIS SICK WITCH HUNT, NOW!"

As NBC News reported, the grand jury did hear a witness in the case Monday, but according to sources, the panel isn't expected to discuss the matter again this week. However, that could change. Trump's Pecker (bad pun intended. I'm sorry), the former CEO of American Media and National Enquirer publisher, was the witness just one day ago.

He doesn't have much of a defense:

Trump’s lawyer says the case in NY “is dead,” and that prosecutors around the country are just out to get him because of his rally crowd sizes. pic.twitter.com/5VEwyBAaIa — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 29, 2023

I wonder if it's Ivanka's turn to change the big baby's diapers.