Trump Gives Hannity Crazy Excuses For Violent Bat Post

In an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity Monday night, former President Donald Trump tried to explain his post on Truth Social that said if he is charged with crimes, there will be "potential death and destruction." He also had to explain his post featuring him with a baseball bat next to a pic of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"You talked about death and destruction," Hannity said. "And then the baseball bat picture next to Alvin Bragg, and you did take that down. And my only question, why open yourself up to criticism?"

Trump said he "didn't say [to] do something bad. I said I'm afraid people will do something because people are very angry about it."

Yeah, no, Lumpy is the one whipping his supporters into a frenzy. We've seen this happen before.

This brings us to Alvin Bragg. More than every top official investigating him, Trump has specifically targeted the Manhattan DA. On the baseball bat photo, Trump blamed the shithole outlet that made the compilation of the two pics. Trump played dumb, claiming he had no idea about the photos selected as the article's featured image.

It's kind of hard to miss, though.

Interestingly, this is exactly the kind of post I would put on social media were I a target in a criminal investigation and I wanted to be denied bail. pic.twitter.com/yy79EcCHbs — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) March 23, 2023

Hannity asks Trump about his post showing him posing with a baseball bat next to Alvin Bragg.



Trump is playing dumb. pic.twitter.com/Hf890CuiLk — Reda (@RedaMor_) March 28, 2023

Trump claimed multiple times during the interview that the investigations against him were “a new way of cheating in elections” and a form of “election interference” orchestrated against him. His narcissistic brain will never allow him to admit the reality about the 2020 election publicly, but he knows he lost the election. Lumpy knows.

A friend of mine suggested that the one-term President was cosplaying Robert De Niro as Al Capone in 'The Untouchables' where he beats a guy to death with a bat.