Politics
Giuliani 'Willing To Go To Jail' But You Will 'Suffer The Consequences In Heaven'

I have news for you, Rudy. If there is a heaven, you won't be going.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
In an interview with NBC New York 4, Rudy Giuliani unsurprisingly proclaimed his innocence of all charges he faces from FBI investigations.

Rudy says he was only doing his job as Trump's personal lawyer when he went to Ukraine.

What kind of personal lawyer to a president has ever created a shadow State Department, for the purposes of pressuring the newly elected leader of a foreign government to dig up dirt on their boss's biggest political rival? What kind of personal lawyer to a president allegedly attempts to blackmail said foreign leader by holding back millions of dollars in critical foreign aid unless he complies? All of which, mind you, resulted in the first impeachment of Traitor Trump.

But Rudy remains defiant.

"I'm more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail. And if they do they're going to suffer the consequences in heaven, I'm not," Giuliani said.

Spoken like a Lin Wood, Marjorie Taylor Greene, or Sydney Powell evangelical. All of them are disgraced Traitor Trump supporters.

Giuliani also did his Hunter Biden dance, claiming the Justice Department is applying a double standard.

Like many Republicans, Giuliani is using the "religious" right as a cudgel to defend himself from the trouble he's in.

I have news for you, Rudy. If there is a heaven, you won't be going.

