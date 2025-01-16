Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired, signifies in the final sense a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed." -- Dwight D. Eisenhower
On this day in 1988, Tina Turner proved her enduring appeal when she performed in front of 182,000 people in Rio De Janeiro, setting the world record for the largest audience ever for a single artist. Tina Turner, What's Love Got To Do With It.

The Rude Pundit: Informing Ourselves to Death: Another Explanation of Why Harris Lost (Part 1)

Show Me Progress: Have your papers ready.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: The party of evil.

Attention space nerds! Amazing level of visible detail of the remnants of a long-ago supernova. Thanks again, James Webb Space Telescope!

Discussion

