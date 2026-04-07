Trump Truth Store Abruptly Closes, Owner Blames War In Iran

“Sales were really slow. It all started with the war. It was dead as a doornail the minute that happened,” Fleischmann said.
Trump Truth Store Abruptly Closes, Owner Blames War In Iran
Credit: AFP/Getty Images
By Ed ScarceApril 7, 2026

The owner says sales are struggling, with her being “lucky to get three cars a day,” since moving the store from Huntley.

That is a crying shame.

Source: Chicago Tribune

Just a few months after opening, the controversial Trump Truth Store in Crystal Lake has temporarily shut down, citing a drop in sales amid the ongoing Iran war.

In a notice to customers, business owner Lisa Fleischmann posted on Facebook on March 26 that the MAGA-themed shop “is closed until further notice.”
“I am not even making ½ of my rent,” she said on the social media site. “I never did this for the money but I don’t know how much longer I can last with paying for all the stuff.”

In an interview with the Tribune, Fleischmann blamed poor sales on the ongoing U.S.-Israeli-led war in Iran, saying business tanked shortly after the military operation began on Feb. 28.

She believes prospective customers are more hesitant to buy or wear pro-Trump merchandise due to the broadly unpopular conflict.

“Sales were really slow. It all started with the war. It was dead as a door nail the minute that happened,” Fleischmann said. “I think (customers) are unsure what’s going on. Not everyone. But I think a majority of people are unsure what’s going on. … And if you wear it, they feel someone might come up to them and ask them questions.”

Her Facebook post.

truth

The polarizing business was evicted from its previous location.

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