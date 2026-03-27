'Drastic Measures' Are In Store, As Donald Throws A Fit

All in all, it was a pretty normal day.
By Walter EinenkelMarch 27, 2026

President Donald Trump held one of his emperor-has-no-clothes Cabinet meetings on Thursday, opening with a fantasy State of the Union-style address in the wake of his faltering war in Iran and partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security.

He claimed the U.S. is “extremely, really, a lot ahead of schedule” in Iran—despite reports that the administration has quietly stretched the timelines and conveniently begun rewriting its stated goals as Iran retains the ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil route.

“They are begging to make a deal,” Trump claimed, before castigating Iran for having mine-dropping boats while also saying we don’t know if they’ve dropped mines.Trump then turned his attention toward NATO, calling his war in Iran “a test” that our allies failed. “We're gonna remember,” he warned.

Turning to the United Kingdom, Trump said its military support was worthless, dismissing their aircraft carriers as “toys compared to what we have”—probably earning guffaws from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Finally, Trump attacked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over the GOP-driven government shutdown, citing something he saw on television that blamed Democrats for the disastrous nationwide travel delays.

“We're not gonna let the Democrats get away with this stuff,” Trump said. “They need to end the shutdown immediately, or we'll have to take some very drastic measures.”

All in all, it was a pretty normal day.

Published with permission of Daily Kos

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