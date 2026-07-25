Shocker: Paxton Keeps Running Away From Voter Fraud Questions

Q: Mr Paxton, did you commit voter fraud? KEN PAXTON: *walks away* (This is at least the third time just this week he's literally run away from questions of this sort) — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-24T15:21:54.967Z

I can’t get enough of the delicious irony of Texas’ Republican attorney general and “voter integrity” maven Ken Paxton getting caught voting SIX TIMES in the past two years at an address and in a county where he hasn’t been living. It’s even more delicious that the scandal arose as he’s running in a tight race for the U.S. Senate against James Talarico.

Everybody who knows anything about Paxton knows he’s been a slimy sleazebag from the get-go. But it’s one thing to be accused of, say, securities fraud (his first indictment) or corruption (his impeachment) and another to be caught red-handed committing what looks just like voter fraud by a guy who has claimed his office “will stop at nothing to uncover and stop any illegal voting activity.” And in the middle of an election season where Paxton’s MAGA soulmate, Donald Trump, is trying to sabotage the upcoming midterms with claims of rampant voter fraud.

So, you’d think Paxton would be running to microphones to explain why he voted and has remained registered in Denton County, at the address where he previously lived with his wife, who is divorcing him. At the same time, he seems to live in Collin County, with his mistress. That is, if he has any explanation other than, “I’m only living with my mistress until I can convince my wife, who sued me for divorce on 'Biblical grounds,' that my adultery is no biggie and she takes me back.” In Texas, it is legal to remain registered where you don’t live if your absence is only temporary.

For more delicious irony, the guy who has tried to paint Talarico as unmanly could not look more cowardly. Paxton dodged a question about his voting during a news conference this week. He has not responded to questions posed repeatedly by the papers that reported on his voting history and residency.

Now, in the video above, he ignored and walked away from a question asking, “Mr. Paxton, did you commit voter fraud?”

A Talarico ad hammering Paxton on the subject can’t be far off.