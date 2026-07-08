Crooked Ken Paxton Caught Voting Where He Doesn’t Live

Once again, a MAGA accusation turns out to be a confession. Texas Attorney General and “voter integrity” maven Ken Paxton seems to have gotten his sleazy hand caught committing voter fraud. Or, at the very least, not following the laws he was elected to enforce.

The latest terrific reporting from ProPublica and The Texas Tribune found that Paxton used an address where he didn’t live to vote in six elections in the past two years.

In February, Paxton announced the creation of a tip line and claimed his office “will stop at nothing to uncover and stop any illegal voting activity.” His office also issued voter guidance stating, “It is illegal to misrepresent your residence on election records.” He must have forgotten to mention that he thinks he is excluded from those laws.

ProPublica provided solid details to indicate that Paxton actually lives in Denton County, Texas while voting in Collin County. “State Sen. Angela Paxton said in a 2025 divorce filing that Paxton, whom she accused of adultery, moved out of their Collin County home a year earlier,” ProPublica reported.

It is not clear where Paxton has lived for all of the two years but the stellar reporters seem to have tracked him to Denton County. Among other meticulous work, they found a photo of him in front of a gray fireplace that appeared to match real estate listings for a Denton County home that was purchased by a trust likely connected to him.

Perhaps the most damning part of all is that Paxton’s campaign has not denied he voted where he does not live. After ignoring numerous attempts for explanations, campaign spokesperson Madison Cercy responded without answering the questions posed about his registration and residence.

Instead, she responded with a performative attack. She called Paxton “a national leader on election integrity, with a long record of defending Texas elections.” She also said that “attempting to insinuate otherwise and tear him down with a baseless, lie-filled tabloid story is not real reporting.”

However, “Asked twice to provide specifics about what they believed was inaccurate, the campaign did not respond.”

In other words, you can best believe the reporting is solid. Paxton has yet again proved he thinks he is above the law, just like his (presumably) favorite corrupt sexual predator in the White House.

Also, like President Felon, Paxton is a huge hypocrite. He has “advocated for strict enforcement of the state’s election fraud law, including in cases against voters his office alleged had falsified records about where they lived,” ProPublica noted. “In 2018, the attorney general’s voter fraud unit arrested nine people on suspicion of using residential addresses where they did not live to vote in a municipal election in Edinburg, in the state’s Rio Grande Valley.”

Paxton should not only be disqualified, he should be charged with a crime. Again.

Oh, and the next time Donald Trump tries to use election fraud as another illegitimate excuse to undermine elections, every single reporter should ask him to defend or condemn Paxton.