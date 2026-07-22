Paxton Refuses To Answer Question About His Apparent Voter Fraud

Texas’ Republican attorney general and U.S. Senate candidate, Ken Paxton, held a press conference Tuesday where sheriffs surrounded him without uniforms but in sheriff hats. If the weasely-faced Paxton thought that made him look more manly, and Democratic opponent James Talarico less so, it could not have helped that Paxton refused to provide answers about his two latest scandals.

The first question Paxton couldn’t handle was about “reports that have come out, one in The New York Times about your acquiring properties –“

Paxton interrupted. “Can we keep it on law enforcement?” It was more of a statement than a question. “We’re here with sheriffs; I’d like to keep it on law enforcement,” Paxton said when the questioner pressed. “That’s what I’m going to answer.”

But the question is closely related to law enforcement or maybe lawlessness. The Times article that was referenced states, “Mr. Paxton’s expanding real estate portfolio [at least 15 properties worth about $9 million] has raised questions in the past about how he has amassed his wealth, despite his $153,000 salary as attorney general. Both Mr. Talarico and Mr. Cornyn have suggested Mr. Paxton has used his public role to benefit himself. … Mr. Paxton’s assets have been part of corruption allegations against him during his more than two decades in office.”

Sadly, the reporter didn’t point that out.

The next question was about why Paxton voted in Collin [sic] County and whether he would “clear that up?” No, he would not. Paxton shook his head, as his spokeswoman interjected, “We’re just going to do questions on law enforcement today.”

That’s another question closely related to the law, specifically laws that Paxton claims to champion. Recent reporting by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune found that Paxton voted six times in the past two years at an address in Denton County while living with his mistress in Collin County. Yet, in February, he said his office “will stop at nothing to uncover and stop any illegal voting activity.” Except his own, apparently.

Collin County Democrats have filed a complaint against Paxton.

You’d think a voter fraud maven would want to clear up an accusation of voter fraud against himself immediately. But not Paxton. He did not even deny the accusation.

He did answer a question about undecided voters, saying they should vote for him because “I’ve supported law enforcement. I’ve supported giving them the resources that they need, protecting them from political attacks, which there have been many over the last decade.”

Paxton didn’t say a word about supporting and following the law, though.

Instead, his spokesperson or campaign manager began shutting down the event.