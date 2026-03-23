'There Is No Negotiation': Iran Official Accuses Trump Of Lying About Talks

Iranian officials reportedly contradicted President Donald Trump after he claimed that he had fruitful talks with the regime to postpone his 48-hour deadline on bombing power plants.

“VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST," Trump wrote on a Monday Truth Social post. "I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD."

CNBC reported that an Iranian official told a different story on state TV.

“There is been no negotiation and there is no negotiation, and with this kind of psychological warfare, neither the Strait of Hormuz will return to its pre-war conditions nor will there be peace in the energy markets," the official said.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that Trump had postponed a "possible war crime."

"This isn’t a message to Iran. It’s a panicky message to the markets," he pointed out. "No war escalation until markets close on Friday."