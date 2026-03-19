Animal Activists Rescue Beagles From Biomedic Facility

Ridglan Farms is a biomedical testing facility outside of Madison, Wisconsin. They not only research beagles, but also operate a puppy mill, raising beagles to conduct testing on and to sell to other research facilities.

Animal activists have been trying for years to get Ridglan shut down for the inhumane way they have been treating the dogs. The dogs have been kept in small wire cages without seeing the sun or feeling grass under their paws.

Finally, last fall, they had the evidence they needed to get the District Attorney's Office involved when they found that the facility was having unlicensed people performing medical procedures on the dogs without anesthesia. To avoid criminal charges, Ridglan agreed to give up the license that allows it to sell the dogs to other research facilities, but not until July 1st of this year. The agreement also allowed Ridglan to continue raising dogs and conducting its own experiments on them.

This was unacceptable to many people, including animal rights attorney and activist Wayne Hsiung, who, in January, outlined in detail how he planned to break into the facility and rescue as many beagles as they could.

This past Sunday, Hsiung and scores of other animal rights activists from across the nation, including former Baywatch star Alexandra Paul, did exactly what Hsiung said they would:

Nearly 30 people were arrested, and eight dogs were recovered. The other activists rescued 23 beagles and are keeping them safe in an undisclosed location. Wayne and the other people who were arrested have been released from custody.

The beagles were examined by a veterinarian, who found they had ear, eye, and skin infections, as well as mild dehydration. As you can see, the dogs are enjoying their newfound freedom and ability to socialize with their fellow rescues:

Wisconsin state lawmakers are also working on a bill that would require Ridglan to allow the beagles to be put up for adoption, as opposed to being subjected to their cruel experiments.