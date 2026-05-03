Rescue Of 1,500 Beagles In Wisconsin Is Underway

In what may be the biggest dog rescue since 2022, when 4,000 beagles were rescued from a puppy mill on the East Coast, the first of 1,500 beagles were pulled from a biolab/puppy mill in Wisconsin.

On Thursday, rescue groups Big Dog Ranch Rescue and The Center for a Humane Economy jointly announced that they reached an agreement to buy 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms, a biolab/puppy mill in Wisconsin, which had already agreed to surrender its state license due to animal cruelty. Ridglan Farms had been caught performing operations on dogs without anesthesia and by unlicensed staff members.

On Friday, the first 300 beagles were removed and taken to a safehouse, where they were vetted and vaccinated, before being allowed to experience many of the firsts for them - first feel of grass, the first feeling of the sun on them, the first chance to move about freely and socialize with other dogs.

Ridglan Farms is where animal activists broke into the facility in March and managed to rescue 23 beagles.

A larger number of activists tried again in April, but were met with police brutality as the sheriff's deputies fired tear gas, pepper balls, and other non-lethal weapons. It seemed like a rather extreme overreaction in protecting animal abusers. Scores of activists were arrested and are facing charges, some of them felonies. Ironically, Ridglan Farms was also cited because they had surrounded their compound with a deep trench filled with manure, for which they didn't have a license.

The beagles being rescued this week will be distributed to various parts of the country, with hundreds of them staying here in Wisconsin.