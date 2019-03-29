Politics
Trump's Great Budget Con Is Underway

Trump is conning the media and the voters by claiming to "rescue" those programs his own budget eliminates.
By Frances Langum
Donald Trump's budget is a con.

Driftglass pointed this out to me yesterday. It's a typical mob tactic: stick a gun in someone's mouth until they are sure you're going to kill them, then take the gun out and demand they thank you for "saving" their life.

So far this week, Trump has played this con regarding his budget.

Above, he tells reporters that he "just heard about" the elimination of Special Olympics funding from HIS budget. And he said "I have overridden my people" to restore that funding.

Last night Trump promised to restore funding to a Great Lakes program from which his own budget had cut $270K.

It's a con, folks.

Expect Donald Trump to claim he "saved" Social Security and Medicare right before the 2020 election. And the stupidest voters in America will believe him.


Comments

