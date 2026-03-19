On This Day: President Bush Announces Start Of Iraq War

On March 19, 2003, George W. Bush ordered the beginning of the Iraq war.

Unlike Demented Donald, Bush received Congressional approval for start the war even though, led by Colin Powell, they used lies (WMDs) to hoodwink the public and the UN.

George Bush: "On my orders, coalition forces have begun striking selected targets of military importance to undermine Saddam Hussein's ability to wage war. These are opening stages of what will be a broad and concerted campaign. More than 35 countries are giving crucial support -- from the use of naval and air bases, to help with intelligence and logistics, to the deployment of combat units. Every nation in this coalition has chosen to bear the duty and share the honor of serving in our common defense."

In Trump's case, Congressional approval was an inconvenience.

Like George Bush, our allies have refused to join in Trump's debacle.

Why would they?

Our NATO allies supported our efforts in Afghanistan because we were attacked. Like now, war with Iraq and Iran is a war by choice. NATO's treaty is then not activated.

Open thread.