Mike Johnson Reverses His Reversal On Releasing The Epstein Files

Mike Johnson tried to claim he has not reversed his position on the Epstein files, when, after months of refusing to release them, he is now in favor of it for 'transparency reasons.'

Jebus Johnson has been giving master classes on obfuscating, lying, and playing dumb during the Trump government lockdown, and he continued today when called out by a reporter for his yes vote to release the discharge petition.

"Do you acknowledge that, by voting for this discharge petition today, that is a reversal for you?" a reporter asked. "That you could have put this on the floor months ago and not have even needed to have a discharge petition if you had supported it months ago?"

Johnson's response was pathetic.

"No, it's not a reversal, as I just explained," he said. " We had big problems with the discharge from the moment it was filed."

Johnson has big problems with the discharge because it exposed too many Republicans, including Trump, being involved with a convicted sex predator.

Johnson refused to swear in newly elected Democratic representative Adelita Grijalva to delay any vote on releasing the Epstein files for over a month.

Then Johnson turned into a conservative comedian. An unfunny one.

JOHNSON: We talked with the authors. There were lots of people who went and pleaded with them to fix it so that everybody could be together, because we've been for maximum transparency, but again, there's a reason you have rules and processes here to ensure that this is not done haphazardly, and I was not satisfied with that. But I've been for maximum transparency from the very beginning. We wanted the process to play out.

What a dick.

Donald Trump has continued to call the Epstein files a hoax, unimportant, a nothing burger, and a waste of time. He never wanted this to play out in this way, and neither did Johnson.

Johnson then admitted he was forced to vote for the discharge petition because he didn't want to appear opposed to transparency.

But all his and Trump's actions previous to this have proved just the opposite.

.