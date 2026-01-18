The 18 Trillion Dollar Lie Should Have Trump Kicked Out Of Office

I wanted to bring this up again because the media refuses to do its job when it comes to Donald Trump.

During Pres. Biden's administration, any mispronunciation or slip up was cause for a meltdown in the right-wing media that transitioned and bubbled up into the mainstream media on almost a weekly basis.

However, President Biden never exaggerated, lied, or promoted vicious conspiracy theories on a daily basis.

The amount of lies Trump tells in a single speech is astronomical and most of the time the mainstream media refuses to fact check.

They yawn.

Here's an easy one to debunk.

Trump continues to promote his yo-yo tariffs to the extent that he repeatedly makes the outrageous claim that he's taken in $18 trillion his first year in office from those tariffs.

TRUMP: To an extent, because without the November 5th election, you would have had a president that didn't have the courage to use tariffs the way they should be used. And because of the tariffs, we've taken in more than 18, think of this, $18 trillion.



There's never been anything like it. As an example, the previous administration, sleepy Joe Biden, took in less than $1 trillion in four years. We took in more than $18 trillion in 10 months. I'd say that's pretty good, right? I'd say that's pretty good. And if you go back, if you go back into history, there's never been a country that's taken in more than $3 trillion.

I agree with Demented Donald. There has never been anything like it because it still hasn't happened.

Can you imagine if President Biden spewed a lie like this when he was in office?

House Republicans would have tried to impeach him over it. Maggie Haberman would have been printing Trump quotes attacking his mental acuity in the NY Times, and Fox News would run it wall to wall for months.

That is more than a lie.

It's exposes a sickness.

A person can't be mentally competent and espouse such nonsense as the leader of the US.