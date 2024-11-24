The Donald Suggests To Elmo Musky That He Should Buy MSNBC

Elon Musk is joking/not joking with El Cheato about buying MSNBC. Sure, why not? Via The Daily Mail:

The blood in the water at MSNBC set Donald Trump Jr's tongue wagging on Friday. He joked on X: 'Hey Elon Musk... I have the funniest idea ever!' He was responding to a post that incorrectly claimed the network is already for sale. Musk, who launched a hostile takeover for Twitter and won, took the bait. 'How much?' he replied in his own post. While the pair may have been joking, this was the same question he asked in 2017 when a Twitter user urged him to buy the site.

What he and the Mango Man want more than anything is a hysterical reaction from the public at the very thought! Well, fuck him. If Billionaire Bongo wants a new drum to bang on, we certainly can't stop him. (I stopped watching MSNBC a couple of months ago, and my life is better for it.)

But it says a lot about his flea-like attention span that while he's allegedly going to remake the federal government in the image of his libertarian fever dreams, he's already distracted by the thought of a new toy.