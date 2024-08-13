The Felon Tells Elmo He'll Flee To Venezuela If He Loses The Election

The felonious ex-president's Twitter Spaces event with pompous billionaire Elon Musk started with an alleged DDOS attack, leaving people waiting to hear Trump ramble about his list of grievances littered with his usual outrageous lies.

One of the lies is about Venezuela, claiming that "their crime is down 72%. They're taking their drug dealers. They're taking – frankly, their prisoners, they're emptying out their prisons. They're taking their criminals, their murderers, their rapists, and they're delivering them…"

That's false. There is no zero evidence that Venezuela has emptied prisons for migration purposes or intentionally send ex-prisoners to our country.

Trump then revealed what he would do if he lost the election. The felon said he'll meet Elon Musk in Venezuela.

"If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we'll meet the next time in Venezuela because it'll be a far safer place to meet than our country," Trump said to Elon. "OK, so we'll go. You and I will go, and we'll have a meeting and dinner in Venezuela."

Sounds good to me! Xitter users weighed in.

Doesn’t he have some appointments in a few court rooms? https://t.co/hRB6ubbYBL — Christine Caston (@CastonChris) August 13, 2024

Trump says he'll flee to Venezuela if he loses the election and invites Elon to visit him pic.twitter.com/z0gvN6ugI7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2024

I fully support this decision https://t.co/FMta2gyItN — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) August 13, 2024

This kind of talk gets your bond revoked. https://t.co/FYnZMgcZ5H — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) August 13, 2024

Trump just gave voters even more reason to vote for Kamala Harris. That's an interesting bromance with the two delusional billionaires, who have no grasp of reality or what's happening with everyday voters. Yes, please, take that stupid fuck Elmo with you.