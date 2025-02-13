About Elmo And That Great Transparency He Likes To Brag About

In October, Elon Musk preached about government transparency during a presidential campaign rally he held in Pennsylvania in support of a certain sunsetting orange yam, suggesting that nearly all government records should be made public. Seems like it was just yesterday, wasn't it? Via The New York Times:

“There should be no need for FOIA requests,” Mr. Musk reiterated on social media, referring to the law that gives the public the right to obtain copies of federal agency records: the Freedom of Information Act. “All government data should be default public for maximum transparency.”

You'll never guess what happened!

The White House has designated Mr. Musk’s office, United States DOGE Service, as an entity insulated from public records requests or most judicial intervention until at least 2034, by declaring the documents it produces and receives presidential records. Katie Miller, an employee for the efficiency initiative, said on X that Mr. Musk’s office “was reorganized under the Executive Office of the President” and was now “subject to Presidential Records.” That designation has a special legal meaning under a law called the Presidential Records Act. The law shields from the public all documents, communication trails and records from the president, his advisers and staff until five years after that president leaves office.

Now, there is an exception: