Get This: Elmo Musk Calls Jimmy Kimmel A 'Propaganda Puppet'?

It's always, always projection with these clowns. Elon Musk is calling anyone else a propaganda puppet? Via Rolling Stone:

Jimmy Kimmel is getting a lot of heat from Republicans following Donald Trump‘s election victory. Elon Musk referred to the late-night host as an “insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet” on X following the election results, leading Kimmel to respond on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During his monologue, Kimmel recounted how he had shared his thoughts on the election on his show and how he was “going to miss democracy.” “I heard from a lot of people about it, but none more prominent than the richest man in the world,” he told the audience. He then shared Musk’s tweet and responded, “At least my children like me.”

“I take issue with that,” Kimmel said of Musk’s claim. “The guy who paid people a million dollars a day to vote for Donald Trump is calling me a propaganda puppet. Listen Kermit, you bought Twitter. You bought a social media platform that is literally a propaganda machine. Let me tell you something: If I spent two weeks trying to come up with a four-word description of Elon Musk I don’t think I could do better than ‘insufferable nonsense propaganda puppet.'”