Jimmy Carter Hospitalized After Fall

Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized after he fell at his home. According to a tweet from the Carter Center, he suffered a "minor pelvic fracture" and is under observation.

This is the third time Carter, age 95, has fallen in recent times, according to the AP. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell earlier this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Just last week, the Carters became the longest-married First Couple in history.

We wish President Carter a rapid and pain-free recovery.