John Kelly Continues To Live Out His Dream Of Caging Children

Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff is continuing to live out his fever dream of caging children, this time in the private sector. CBS is reporting that John Kelly has joined the board of a company running the "largest shelter" for migrant children also known as a Trump Concentration Camp.

How did this news break? Well, protesters noticed that John Kelly was entering the facility in Homestead, Florida back in April. Odd. He was also videotaped riding on the back of a golf cart touring the grounds. VILE.

The visual reminds me of photos from the Holocaust where Hitler and his generals would tour the concentration camp grounds, laughing and smiling as the leaders of the camps would point out the gas chambers and piles of dead bodies.

Well, now we know why John Kelly was there. Caluburn International confirmed to CBS that Kelly has joined their Board of Directors. It is reported that Caliburn is the "parent company of Comprehensive Health Services, which operates Homestead and three other shelters for unaccompanied migrant children in Texas."

Caliburn put out the following statement:

"With four decades of military and humanitarian leadership, in-depth understanding of international affairs and knowledge of current economic drivers around the world, General Kelly is a strong strategic addition to our team. Our board remains acutely focused on advising on the safety and welfare of unaccompanied minors who have been entrusted to our care and custody by the Department of Health and Human Services to address a very urgent need in caring for and helping to find appropriate sponsors for these unaccompanied minors."

Comprehensive Health Services, aka Trump Concentration Camp Company, has seen its business boom over the last year. Just last summer, it was awarded licenses for facilities in Texas for a total of 500 beds. In December of 2018 it also expanded the Florida Homestead facility to 3,200 beds. In total, they can house a minimum of 3,700 innocent migrant children in cages.

CBS horrifyingly notes that the facility in Florida is "the nation's only site not subject to routine inspections by state child welfare experts." The facility is not a jail, they SWEAR, but it is "surrounded by a tall covered fence and monitored by a large team of private security contractors."

Private. Security. Contractors.

No doubt here that they are in uniforms resembling police or military and they are brandishing AR-15's or a similar long barrel gun.

CBS reports that Comprehensive received over $222 MILLION dollars to operate Homestead for the period or July 2018 until April 2019. They are expected to receive another $341 MILLION for May 2019 to November 2019. FIVE MONTHS.

Locking up kids in concentration camps is clearly John Kelly's fever dream and now he gets to continue it. He cannot "lobby" for five years, but apparently being on the Board of a camp that locks kids in cages is totally fine.

John Kelly. A disgrace in 2017, a moral failure in 2018, a monster in 2019.

The transformation is complete.