GOP Congressman: Kids Can Leave Trump Camps 'Any Time They Want'

It's obvious what's happened.
Donald Trump is seeking approval from his White Nationalist base. To do that, he and his DHS are promoting cruelty towards migrant children as (1) a deterrent against further immigration from the south and (2) a show for bigots to cheer him on. The cruelty is the point.
Rep. Michael Burgess of Texas is a "good soldier" in the Republican Party.
Chris Hayes wants to have someone on his show to represent the Republican argument, and this is the best he can do on a Monday.
But Congressman Burgess lost his cool, and went way over the top in his comments to Hayes.
His argument that the border facilities are fine is mind-boggling:
REP. MICHAEL BURGESS (R-TX): You know what? There's not a lock on the door. Any child is free to leave at anytime, but they don't. You know why? Because they are well taken care of.