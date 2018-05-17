Chris Hayes Calls For Trump's Staff To Quit Over Nazi-like Plan For Immigrant Children

Chris Hayes minces no words in last night's monologue. Trump's staff should quit - over his calling immigrants "animals," and his plan to tear children away from their parents if they cross the border illegally and do, well, whatever they feel like to them.

Transcript below:

As if it weren't clear enough already, the Trump administration is going to great pains to make it more clear what they really think about immigrants and people that come to this country seeking refuge. With preparations for a horrifying new plan to rip undocumented children from their from their families and then warehouse them in military bases. Now, coming from this president such a plan is not so much of a surprise. But here's what's crucial. He is hardly the only one in the white house who apparently supports ripping children from their mothers. Chief of Staff John Kelly told NPR last week that separating families would be "a tough deterrent adding the children will be taken care of, put into foster care or whatever." Put the into foster care or whatever. That's how John Kelly thinks of tearing children away from families. Now thanks to The Washington Post, we have some idea of what whatever means: potentially warehousing children on military bases, children, the most vulnerable, coming here fleeing danger in their home countries, seeking refuge in this beacon of liberty the United States. And there is a reason why people in this administration can think this way of putting children on military bases...because crucially they do not see undocumented immigrants as people. From the announcement of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, he has consistently repeatedly talked about immigrants as criminals, as threats, as thugs. Today, in referring to the people the administration has deported in response to a question about MS-13, he said: "these are not people, they're animals." It is a disgusting way to talk about human beings, and this plan to destroy families, to warehouse children, is a shocking thing for a country to do. It is deeply indecent, and anyone who works for this administration and does not quit over it should be ashamed.

Honestly, though, is anyone working in his administration at this point even capable of feeling shame? Magic 8 ball says: Don't count on it.