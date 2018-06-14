Inside Trump's Gulag For Immigrant Children

MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff was granted limited access to a former Walmart facility that has been turned into a prison to house all the immigrant children ripped away from their families by the new Trump policy.

And guess who's the first president they see as they line up for food?

I have been inside a federal prison and county jails.



This place is called a shelter but these kids are incarcerated.



No cells and no cages, and they get to go to classes about American history and watch Moana, but they’re in custody.



Coming up on @allinwithchris next. — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 14, 2018

This is sick and disgusting. The inscription on the wall reads "Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war" in English and in Spanish, as if to tell those children they are just pawns in some kind of sick racist global war.

Soboroff warns that many tent cities are going to be set up on federal properties like military bases that will not be required to be licensed because of the massive inflow after Trump targeted the kids.

The facilities are clean but the children are warehoused like sardines in a can -- in a facility with 250,000 square feet.

.@jacobsoboroff on Texas immigrant child detention center: "Effectively, these kids are incarcerated" #inners pic.twitter.com/ou7dT6hLU9 — All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) June 14, 2018

Kids here get only two hours a day to be outside in fresh air.



One hour of structured time.



One hour of free time.



The rest of the day is spent inside a former Wal Mart. — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) June 13, 2018

Shame on us all.

Karoli contributed to this post