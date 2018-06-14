Trump's New Property: A Tent City From Hell?

Trump is considering opening a tent city to house all the children we are abducting from parents seeking political asylum.

The Department of Health and Human Services will visit Fort Bliss, a sprawling Army base near El Paso in the coming weeks to look at a parcel of land where the administration is considering building a tent city to hold between 1,000 and 5,000 children, according to U.S. officials and other sources familiar with the plans. HHS officials confirmed that they’re looking at the Fort Bliss site along with Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene and Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo for potential use as temporary shelters.

I don’t think Trump knows that’s been tried before and resulted in a prison riot because conditions were so horrible.

I have been to El Paso and to Abilene (nicely referred to as the armpit of Texas). It’s hell hot. It’s dry. There is sand everywhere. There is no vegetation. People regularly die from heat in these cities. The only reason Abilene exists is Dyess Air Base, which is where nukes and B-1s were stored. Well, we don’t have nukes there now and the only thing a B1 can do is deliver nukes. So now they just do thunderous practicing runs over the mountains surrounding the city.

Fort Bliss is worse.

So round up the kids and stick them in a tent in Abilene. Or a tent anydamnwhere.