Former GOP Pollster: Swing Voters Do Not Like J.D. Vance

They have plenty of company!
By Susie MadrakJuly 23, 2024

Writing on Twitter, former GOP pollster Sarah Longwell said that focus groups of undecided voters are not very high on Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), whom Trump tapped last week to be his vice-presidential nominee. Via Raw Story:

"I’ve done a couple swing voter groups since the Vance VP announcement and these voters simply do not like him," she said. "Both his flip flopping on Trump and his extreme abortion position are what breaks through."

That wasn't the only bad news that Longwell had for the Trump campaign either, as she added that voters have increasingly expressed concerns about Project 2025, the right-wing initiative to radically expand the power of the executive branch by firing large portions of the civil service and replacing them with hardcore Trump loyalists.

Citing new polling showing that voter awareness -- and disapproval -- of Project 2025 has shot up over the last month, Longwell wrote that "Project 2025 is suddenly coming up in all the focus groups" and has become "just a big catch-all boogeyman with anti-Trump voters."

Well, come on, hon. It's over 900 pages long. The reason it's a catch-all bogeyman is that... it is.

