James Comer Just Can't Quit Hunter Biden

Oversight Chairman James Comer told Trump sycophant Benny Johnson that he wanted to continue to investigate the Bidens over the pardon of Hunter. No, really.

Gomer Comer spent his entire time as Chairman holding fake investigations and presenting impeached witnesses to attack President Biden, through his son Hunter.

COMER: The Justice Department could say, okay, you've been pardoned from 2014 to today, well, let's look at 2013. Just 2013. 2012-2013. We know we did stuff then, we just didn't get the bank records, we didn't talk about it in the book or the report because, you know, we didn't have the evidence. The Justice Cabinet could get that. I mean, if they want to set an example out of Hunter Biden, they can do it. But, you know, at the end of the day, I would bring Joe in. No one has ever questioned Joe Biden about this. Sit him down.

Comer needs a codependency meeting in the worst way. He can't live without prosecuting the Bidens for non-existent crimes.

When he kicks the bucket, his last word won't be Rosebud. It will be "Hunter."