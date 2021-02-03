Politics
Nancy Pelosi Is All Out Of FuQs

In a press release announcing a full House vote on MTG's committee assignments, Pelosi referred to the House Minority Leader as Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA).
By Karoli Kuns
Nancy Pelosi Is All Out Of FuQs
Nancy Pelosi just doesn't have any more patience for these wingnut Republicans, including the one who is currently the "leader" of the House minority.

In a statement mailed today, Pelosi ripped Kevin McCarthy for his failure to lead. Her headline is "McCarthy (Q-CA) Fails to Lead, Hands Keys to Party to Greene."

It doesn't get better after that.

"After several conversations and literally running away from reporters, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA) made clear that he is refusing to take action against conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene," she wrote. "As a result, the House will continue with a vote to strip Greene of her seat on the esteemed House Committee on Education & Labor and House Committee on Budget."

"McCarthy's failure to lead his party effectively hands the keys over to Greene -- an anti-Semite, QAnon adherent and 9/11 Truther," she continued.

After noting the number of prominent Republicans who have broken with McCarthy and Greene, Pelosi delivered her verdict: "McCarthy has chosen to make House Republicans 'the party of conspiracy theories and QAnon' and Rep. Greene is in the driver's seat."

McCarthy has used the excuse that she is being punished for behavior from before she was elected. That excuse is absolute, utter nonsense. She was sworn in on 1/3 and then cheered on the insurgents on 1/6. She has raised money on her refusal to budge from her Qonspiracy nonsense for the last 3 weeks. She is absolutely unrepentant.

It's good to see Pelosi take a harsh stance on this. McCarthy's party is now the RepubliQan party.

Here is the full statement:

And here is her tweet calling him Qevin McCarthy, Q-CA

