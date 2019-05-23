MSNBC Panel Bursts Into Laughter At Donald's 'Extremely Stable Genius' Claim

During a staged press opportunity to watch Donald Trump crow about his tariffs and pretend he cares about farmers, he took a moment to dump on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and stroke his own ego.

Unprompted, Trump said, "I haven't changed very much. I've been very consistent. I'm an extremely stable genius."

This was said in the context of an also-unprompted slam on Pelosi, where he called her a "mess," a quote MSNBC's Kelly O'Donnell was anxious to send out to her devotees on Twitter and which Pelosi jumped on immediately:

When the “extremely stable genius” starts acting more presidential, I’ll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues. https://t.co/tfWVkj9CLT — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 23, 2019

Speaker Pelosi knows where all the soft spots are, and she's jabbing them, like she did earlier when she suggested his family and staff stage an intervention.

At any rate, watch the entire panel laugh their collective butts off before Eugene Scott observes rather drily that anyone who declares themselves a "stable genius" is certainly not one.

It wasn't just the MSNBC panel either. Twitter really enjoyed the fun:

I don't throw the term emasculation around much but that is *exactly* what Pelosi does to Trump. She's got his balls in a vice and this is the second time she's gone and crushed them, and he's squealing like a stuck pig. — Danielle Blake (@abradacabla) May 23, 2019

I am an extremely stable genius.

— Pericles



Seward is “dumb as a rock” and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State.

— Lincoln



I was extremely calm. Very much like I am right now.

— Ghandi



This is the single greatest witch hunt in history!

— Mandela — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 23, 2019

Spoiler: he is neither stable nor genius — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 23, 2019

And the toady from Louisiana:

Responding to the president calling himself “an extremely stable genius,” Sen. John Kennedy told me that Trump “very well may be” a genius. He said Trump is “very, very smart”

It's just fascinating to watch Pelosi push him closer and closer to a full meltdown. For the first time in 2 years, I want to pop some popcorn. Unsalted, of course.