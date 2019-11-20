Politics
Audience Bursts Into Laughter, Applauds Rep. Jackie Speier's Truth Bomb

While countering Republicans' and the Washington Post's joint efforts to force the whistle-blower's identity, Rep. Jackie Speier served an ace right down the line.
By Karoli Kuns
1 hour ago
The best burn of the day came when it was Rep. Jackie Speier's turn to ask questions of Ambassador Gordon Sondland. She began by countering a Washington Post fact check that the whistle-blower is protected and entitled to anonymity under the statute, which received three Pinocchios from reporter Salvatore Rizzo.

She was noting that credible threats to the employee's personal safety are a factor when she was interrupted by someone who sounds like Rep. Conaway, who pointed out that the article addressed that and still gave Rep. Schiff three Pinocchios.

She shot back, "The President of the United States has five Pinocchios on a daily basis, so let's not go there."

Watch the audience erupt into laughter and applause in the clip above.


